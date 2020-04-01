ABINGDON, Va. — While sheltering-in-place at home with his family, a Washington County, Virginia, choir teacher is teaching a different kind of lesson to his students.
David Carroll, who teaches at Patrick Henry High and Glade Spring Middle schools, will be the first to tell you there’s no better way to keep things fun than with a song.
Coming up with a musical way to connect with his students didn’t fall flat for the teacher of eight years.
Using his bold, tenor voice, Carroll is recording himself singing snippets of songs each day on his Facebook page to encourage his students and internet friends to do one of the simplest things to keep the COVID-19 virus at bay — wash your hands.
While lathering his hands with soap at the kitchen sink, Carroll sings a cappella for 20 to 30 seconds — just enough time for a thorough washing.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommend hand-washing for at least 20 seconds, typically the time it takes to sing the “Happy Birthday” song twice through.
If you can’t handle singing the birthday song every time you scrub up, Carroll is jazzing up the exercise with a new online song each day — along with some helpful hand-washing techniques.
“I call it the ‘Hand-washing Song of the Day,’” said Carroll, who has recorded favorites including “My Country, ’Tis of Thee,” “Bridge Over Troubled Water,” “Hound Dog” and the Christian hymn “Doxology.”
And to recognize his love of theater, Carroll also performed “You’ll Be Back” from the Broadway musical “Hamilton.”
“My goal is to do something fun for my students, and, of course, the whole idea is to make sure we wash our hands for the recommended time and wash the virus down the drain.
“Of all the educators affected by the school shutdowns, I think the band and choir teachers are the ones who feel this separation the greatest,” said the teacher. “There’s no technology in existence that lets more than two people sing at the same time and still hear each other on internet connections.”
Carroll is enjoying some unexpected outcomes from his online stardom.
“After I recorded a song the first day, everyone gave me such positive feedback. Some friends are commenting this is their favorite activity during the pandemic, and they love watching these every day,” Carroll said.
“One parent told me her child sang along with me one day to the same song she had sung in my choir class years ago.
“Each day, I seem to attract a different group of Facebook friends. I like seeing how many audiences respond. And a lot of old friends are coming out of the woodwork,” said the teacher.
“I’m a natural performer, so after getting some really positive feedback from my audience, I’ve decided to keep this going.
“I hope to do a number of country, old-time and bluegrass tunes soon after I finish up my current series of pop tunes since the 1950s.”
Archived recordings can be viewed at http://tinyurl.com/handsongs on YouTube, where updates are made daily.
