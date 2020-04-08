ABINGDON, Va. — Five candidates are competing for two seats in the upcoming Abingdon Town Council election.
And, due to health concerns, it appears the number of absentee ballots is on the rise, said election official Derek Lyall.
A total of 62 absentee ballots were mailed in the 2018 election, along with 113 absentee ballots cast in person, Lyall said.
“At this time, the May 5 election is scheduled to go forward,” said Lyall, the director of elections in Washington County, Virginia.
So far, Lyall has mailed 80 absentee ballots to voters in the town of Abingdon. “And that’s a pretty large increase over a traditional May election for the town of Abingdon,” Lyall said.
Voters are set to choose from incumbents Wayne Craig and Cindy Patterson and challengers Roman D. Blevins, James R. “Scabbo” Anderson and Amanda L. Pillion.
Town residents who are not registered to vote at their current address must register by 5 p.m. on April 13 at the registrar’s office or online (www.vote.virginia.gov).
“There’s an online portal at the Virginia Department of Elections website,” Lyall said. “Or they can contact our office. We’ll be happy to mail them an application.”
Due to rising concerns over the coronavirus, the Washington County Department of Elections is closed at the government center building near Virginia Highlands Community College. Voters can still request service by parking in the rear of the building and calling the office's phone number for curbside assistance.
Voters should register online or by mail as much as possible, Lyall urged.
“They can request an absentee ballot online, and then we will mail a ballot to the voters, once we submit their request,” Lyall said. “And we are encouraging voters to vote at home through absentee voting as much as possible.”
The Abingdon Town Council is the only election coming up in May, Lyall said.
“The state has relaxed the absentee voting rules for this election,” Lyall said.
Under current Virginia law, you have to have a valid reason to vote absentee, Lyall said.
The town’s 5,773 voters can select disability or illness as part of the reason they want to choose an absentee ballot, yet they can also choose concerns over the coronavirus, Lyall said.
The deadline to request an absentee mail ballot is April 28. Call 276-676-6227 or visit www.vote.virginia.gov.
The last day to cast an in-person absentee ballot for the Abingdon Town Council election is May 2.
In all, according to Lyall, 1,495 voters cast ballots in the 2018 election by absentee ballot or by in-person voting.
The polling place for the May 5 election, held 6 a.m.-7 p.m., will be the Abingdon Municipal Building, 133 W. Main St. in downtown Abingdon.
“We expect it to be open for Election Day,” Lyall said.
Still, Lyall added, “We’re concerned about voting safety and the election officials who work in the polling places.”
Many of the election officials are older and could be more at risk to contract the coronavirus, Lyall said.
“Our goal is to keep our voters safe and our election officials who work in our polling places safe from COVID-19,” Lyall said. “Voting by mail helps to ensure that safety.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.