From Jan. 2 through Feb. 22, The Arts Depot will feature exhibits from artists Jeff Chapman-Crane, Ned Johnson and Rick Harmon.
Chapman-Crane is a full-time professional artist who focuses on the culture of Appalachia and portraits of mountain people. He has been painting for over 35 years and was the Best in Show winner at the 2019 Virginia Highlands Festival Juried Fine Arts Show.
Johnson will present his “Rose Series” in full for the first time. Johnson has taught art for 30 years in Smyth County and is a founding member of The Appalachian Spirit Arts Association. His work will be on display in the Members Gallery for The Arts Depot along with work from fellow member Rick Harmon. Harmon specializes in vivid, colorful pieces of animals.
A reception for all three artists will be held on Saturday, Jan. 4, from 2 to 4 p.m. For more information, call 276-628-9091 or email abingdonartsdepot@eva.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.