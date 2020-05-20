Another one bites the dust, thanks to the coronavirus.
For the first time in two decades, leather-clad men and women on motorcycles won’t roar into Wytheville Wednesday afternoon and fill their hungry bellies with a steak dinner at the Moose Lodge. Spiller Elementary students won’t enjoy biscuits with the riders Thursday morning before serenading them out of town from Wither’s Park.
“I’m crushed,” said James “Gunny” Gregory, who originated the Run for the Wall 32 years ago. He decided about a month ago to cancel the event, which draws more than a thousand riders every year in a 2,800-mile, cross-country ride to honor veterans, their friends, families, war prisoners and soldiers missing in action.
The ride has four routes that stretch from California to the Vietnam Veterans Memorial, and Wytheville is a favorite stop along the Southern Route: participants arrive the Wednesday before Memorial Day, spend the night and take off the next day on their way to the nation’s capital.
Although the official ride has been cancelled, Gregory and a few riders like himself were not deterred.
“There’s an unofficial RFTW because of the virus,” he said. “A bunch of us said we can social distance on our bikes and go down the highway with jackets, gloves, helmets and windshields at 70 mph. I don’t think you can do better social distancing than that.”
The group of about 15 to 20 people will stay at a local hotel, but will not be able to chow down on steaks, baked potatoes and salad at the Moose Lodge, which is closed until Gov. Ralph Northam approves Phase 2 of the state’s reopening.
“We will miss it very much,” said Dan Biertzer, who manages the Moose Lodge. “We’ve been doing it for so long – this would have been our 20th year – and we get so many compliments about how it’s the best meal on the trip. We’ve made friends over the years and are very disappointed with the situation being what it is. Hopefully, next year, we will be able to get back on track.”
When the small group of riders arrives Wednesday afternoon, they will probably go to Withers Park, just like always, to pay their respects at the war memorial there.
Gregory said his wife, Patti, suggested they take the Southern Route this year because they could visit their great-grandchildren along the way.
“She said, ‘Well, honey, at least we get to visit the great grandkids, plus some places like Wytheville, where we enjoy the town and like riding there,’” he said.
Like the Moose Lodge, Wytheville has welcomed the riders for the past 19 years. This would have been the 20th anniversary. Families line Fourth Street at the police escort the riders into town straight to Withers Park.
“Having worked with Run for The Wall from the very first time they came to Wytheville, these folks are more like family than visitors,” said Rosa Lee Jude, the town’s tourism director. “Even after all of these years, to me, it is still a thrilling sight to see them coming down 4th Street and hear the roar of their entrance. We will miss having the opportunity to welcome them home, but will look forward to hopefully seeing them in 2021. Let’s all take a moment to reflect on their mission this week and remember all of the POWs and MIAs who never came home.”
Run for the Wall’s mission is to promote healing among all veterans and their families and friends, to call for an accounting of all prisoners of and those missing in action, to honor the memory of those killed in action from all warns and to support out military personnel all over the world.
The group is sponsoring a virtual ride on its website, where photos and memories are shared from last year’s ride. This year, riders are working with Flags of Honor to carry American flags to the Vietnam Memorial. For more information, visit the Run for the Wall website at www.rftw.us or the group’s Facebook page.
Meanwhile, organizers are already planning for RFTW 2021.
“Next year, everybody is in place with the current leadership promising to be back next year and make it bigger and better than ever,” Gregory said.
