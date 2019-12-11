The entrepreneurs behind three small businesses experienced Christmas a few weeks early last Thursday.
Dr. Jenna Moore, John Jones and Leiann Thompson, and Keith and Jan Medeiros claimed the top awards from Pop Up Marion, the town’s business start-up training program. The awards were presented as part of the downtown’s annual Merry Main Street event.
The winners each received a $5,000 grant to help cover start-up expenses for their first six months of operations. The winners had to attend all the program’s classes, which met weekly from mid-October through Nov. 26, when the entrepreneurs had to present their business plans. The winners will also continue to receive business mentoring and advanced marketing training.
The brainchild of Marion’s Director of Community and Economic Development Ken Heath and his team, this was the 18th round of Pop Up Marion, which was launched in 2009. To date, 287 participants have gone through the courses. Additionally, according to town statistics, the program has resulted in 11 sold buildings, filled an additional 33 storefronts throughout town, created 33 new businesses and 122 new jobs, spurring over $2.2 million in private reinvestment.
The program, which has served as a model for other communities throughout Virginia and southeastern United States, has received multiple awards, including being named as the Top New Small Business Idea by the U.S. Small Business Administration. Pop Up Marion received the Community Innovation Award from the Virginia Municipal League.
This round’s winners were:
Dr. Jenna Moore, DVM, who plans to open a mobile veterinary practice;
John Jones and Leiann Thompson, who will open Southern Reflection Detailing. This vehicle detailing business will be located at 171 Market Street.
Keith and Jan Medeiros, owners of Past Time Antique Emporium, have expanded their Main Street business to include a new general store.
"We are delighted to welcome these new businesses and new entrepreneurs to the Marion business family," said Heath. "We look forward to seeing these businesses blossom and grow, bringing new opportunities and new jobs to our community."
Heath has said many times that the five-week class was designed to help "move folks from the couch to the cash register" by teaching all aspects of new and expanding business.
Funding for Pop Up Marion comes from a grant from Wells Fargo and from the town of Marion. The Office of Community and Economic Development offers ongoing business development assistance, and will offer the next round of Pop Up classes in the Fall of 2020.
For more information, call Heath at 276-378-5026.
