Abingdon Mayor Wayne Craig is feeling victorious.
He wants to celebrate.
And here’s why:
“I think we need to have a celebration party for the courthouse,” Craig said at the Nov. 12 town council work session in Abingdon, Virginia.
“Just have a good time, and have a party,” said Craig, 79.
No date is set yet.
But Craig’s proposed party could celebrate how voters on Nov. 5 turned down a plan to move the court functions of Washington County to Abingdon’s vacant Kmart.
A referendum was defeated.
So that means the county courthouse is set to remain on Courthouse Hill — a site where a county courthouse has been standing since 1779.
Now, Craig wants to acknowledge all the people who helped save that structure.
“It’s the people who did the work and the people who were involved,” Craig said. “It’s all the doings that we did.”
Still, that party remains up in the air.
Cameron Bell, the town’s legal counsel, said research needs to be done on who helped save the courthouse by campaigning against the plan to move to Kmart.
“That’s fine,” Craig said. “Do something. Whatever, so long as we have a party.”
Laughing a little, a few council members joked that Craig just wanted have a party.
At that point, the mayor tried to justify his plan.
“When you have a victory,” Craig began, then switched his train of thought. “There are not many times to celebrate on this council. We need to celebrate, as far as I’m concerned.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.