The Smyth County Department of Emergency Management is monitoring area roads for flooding.
Emergency Management Coordinator Charlie Harrington said the Virginia Department of Transportation has placed caution signs on some roads with high water in the county and portions of Walker’s Creek Road have been closed. He noted that most roads with high water are those in flood prone areas.
Harrington said one accident on Interstate 81 was attributed to the weather. That accident occurred near the 42 mile marker after a tractor-trailer hydroplaned around 1 a.m. No one was injured, he said.
“We have no true emergencies at this time, but we are keeping an eye on things,” Harrington said.
Due to the rapidly rising water levels this morning, Smyth County Schools released at 9:30. With additional rain in the forecast, schools have been closed in anticipation of possible flooding.
Smyth County is under a flood warning until 7:30 p.m.
