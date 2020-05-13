If current COVID-19 trends continue, Virginia will begin to open in stages at the end of this week, Gov. Ralph Northam said Friday.
Numbers in the state have improved, Northam said, and phase one could begin on May 15 — two months after the governor issued orders that resulted in a number of business closings.
The governor said the reopening will be a “safer-at-home” order, rather than the current stay-at-home order. People will be allowed to leave their homes for more things, he explained.
Nonessential retail businesses may open May 15, but they must retain 50% capacity. Nonessential businesses have been closed since March 24 in Virginia.
Restaurants and beverage services, such as breweries, will remain open for takeout and delivery, leaving dine-in options closed across the state, Northam said. Restaurants with permits for outdoor seating can open at 50% capacity.
Places of worship, which have held online and drive-in services during the pandemic, can operate at 50% indoor capacity. Orders that resulted in church closings in Virginia resulted in at least two lawsuits against the governor during the pandemic.
Gyms and other fitness and exercise facilities will remain closed inside but can open for outdoor activities. Personal grooming, such as beauty salons, barber shops, tattoo shops and massage parlors, will be permitted to open but must operate by appointment only, and face coverings will be required for both providers and customers.
Northam said people will finally be able to get a haircut.
Entertainment and amusement facilities, such as theaters and bowling alleys, will remain closed during phase one, which could last two weeks, the governor said
Private campgrounds may open with social distancing standards. State parks are open for day use, and the plan is to reopen campgrounds on May 22.
Child care facilities will be open for working families, and beaches will be open for exercise and fishing only. Phase one also keeps overnight summer camps closed.
Northam urged people to continue to practice safe social distancing, and gatherings will continue to be limited to 10 people or less.
After a minimum of two weeks, Northam said phase two of three could begin, if numbers continue to improve. Phase two could include the opening of dine-in restaurant options.
Northam said if numbers do not continue to improve, restrictions could “absolutely” continue.
