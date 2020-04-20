Three Wytheville Lowe’s employees have tested positive for the coronavirus.
According Pedro Chen in the Lowe’s public relations office, the employees last worked on Friday, April 17.
“The associates have been quarantined and are receiving care,” Chen said in an email. “The store remains open and has been extensively cleaned per CDC guidelines.” He added that associates who had worked closely with the employees have been put on paid leave.
At the end of the work day on Monday, Wythe County had 10 confirmed coronavirus cases, according to the Virginia Department of Health. The commonwealth has recorded 8,990 cases with 1,500 hospitalizations and 300 deaths.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.