ABINGDON, Va. — Abingdon’s crosswalks became a conversation topic at the most recent work session of the Abingdon Town Council.
Two speakers’ comments stemmed from two recent accidents at the Main Street crosswalk outside the Barter Theatre. One accident was fatal.
“I’ve always felt like it wasn’t a good crosswalk, mainly because you couldn’t see it,” said Margaret Price, one of the public speakers at the Dec. 19 work session.
Price said she has observed high school kids and senior citizens using that crosswalk. And they have spent time chatting while crossing the street — instead of paying attention to the traffic.
“A lot of it is the people who don’t know how to use a crosswalk,” Price said.
“It doesn’t light up well. The lights are on the ground,” Price said. “If you’re the second car around, you cannot see.”
At night, Price said, the lights from the cars blind you at the crosswalk.
And, during the day, the sun blinds you, she added.
“There are a lot of reasons there that that crosswalk isn’t good,” Price said. “So we really need some fix-it to it.”
Beth Scott also spoke on the crosswalk situation.
“It has really affected the Barter family,” said Scott, a volunteer at the Barter for the past 10 years. “And we hope you get a resolution to this crosswalk quickly. Very, very quickly.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.