A Johnson City, Tenn., man is being held without bond at the regional jail in Abingdon after deputies responded to a report of a sexual assault in Chilhowie Tuesday night.
Sheriff Chip Shuler said 42-year-old Charles Eugene Dykes was arrested after he assaulted an 18-year-old Chilhowie woman at gunpoint.
Dykes had been staying with friends at a residence on St. Clairs Creek Road in Chilhowie a few days before the assault took place, Shuler said.
He is charged with forcible sodomy, abduction and use of a firearm in commission of a felony.
The Virginia state Police, ATF and Drug Enforcement Administration assisted the Smyth County Sheriff's Office in the investigation.
Additional charges are pending against other people in the case.
