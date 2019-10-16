BRISTOL, Va. — A Bristol judge will decide Thursday what to do with four dogs left in a hot car last week.
On Oct. 3, the Bristol Virginia Police Department arrested James Brian Hughes, 29, and Caroylne Amanda Hartley, 29, both of Abingdon, on four counts of misdemeanor animal cruelty, one count for each dog left in the hot car.
Officer Tyler Cross said the foxhounds were left inside a car parked at the corner of Cumberland Street and Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard. She estimated it to be up to 120 degrees in the car while the owners were inside the nearby courthouse.
Hartley and Hughes bonded out and are expected to return to Bristol General District Court at 1 p.m. Thursday. A judge will decide whether to release the dogs to the owners or keep them in the custody of the animal shelter, which would then place the animals up for adoption.
Animal Control Officer Josh Slagle said the dogs appear to be doing well at the shelter.
“They’re doing great,” he said. “They appear to be very healthy and well-fed.”
