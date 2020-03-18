ABINGDON, Va. — Almost everywhere around Abingdon appears to be shutting down and boarding up in the wake of the coronavirus.
And that includes the William King Museum of Art, which issued a statement on Monday, saying:
“In response to the outbreak of coronavirus (COVID-19) in the US and with regard to the safety and well-being of our staff, volunteers, and community, William King Museum of Art is closing its doors through March 29 with tentative plans to reopen March 30.”
That means all programming scheduled for the next two weeks is either canceled or postponed, including Art in Bloom and related events, WKMA After Hours, as well as all classes, tours and workshops.
Across town, the Coomes Recreation Center has also been shut down for the sake of caution.
“As COVID-19 continues to cause concern across our region, the town of Abingdon has made the decision to close the Coomes Recreation Center,” Town Manager Jimmy Morani said in a statement.
“Although we realize the center provides opportunities for our community to focus on overall wellbeing, we take the health and safety of our staff and guests very seriously,” Morani said.
Churches have also switched policies.
Christ the King Catholic Church in Abingdon offered communion on March 15. But there was no drinking wine from the cup, no holy water near the door and no coffee in the lobby.
A small church on the outskirts of Abingdon, Spring Creek Presbyterian, has now moved its services online.
And the list could go on.
Looking ahead, even, it’s not much better: The town of Abingdon and the Sustain Abingdon Committee has also cancelled the Earth Day Celebration on April 18, due to health concerns.
Schools, too, are closed not only in Washington County but all over Virginia.
Below the border, schools are also closed in two adjacent counties in Tennessee: Sullivan and Johnson.
“This is a challenging time with information being updated continuously,” E.B. Stanley Middle School’s assistant principal, Rebecca Austin, wrote Monday in an email to parents.
“Student packets are currently being created and will be posted to Washington County and E.B. Stanley websites,” Austin wrote.
“These packets will also be made available in printed format for those who do not have internet access. These packets are being designed as a review of material. Our goal is to have these ready by the end of the week.”
Study carefully: All that means that this ain’t exactly spring break for students at home or thinking about heading to the Great Smoky Mountains for an extended weekend. (Even there, places like Dollywood are shut down, too.)
“Washington County Schools will be providing students with meals,” Austin wrote.
“Thank you for being patient as we work through this situation.”
