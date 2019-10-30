CORA Physical Therapy, part of CORA Health Services, will share a building with McGarry Orthopedic Clinic on 21371 Forsyth Road. The CORA North Bristol location, as it will be known, is the second clinic in the surrounding area, while more can be found in the Tri-Cities region.
“Since I started my own orthopedic practice, I have planned to incorporate a physical therapy component,” said Dr. Tim McGarry, owner of McGarry Orthopedic Clinic. “I considered several options and companies and even considered opening my own practice. … I found just the right organization and partner in CORA. I have been extremely impressed thus far and look forward to a long and productive relationship.”
McGarry said he was looking for physical therapy services that would work with “patients of all ages and needs.”
CORA Physical Therapy takes referrals from physicians and appointments direct from patients; the company also accepts over 4,000 insurance policies and multiple payment options.
For more information, visit coraphysicaltherapy.com or call 276-209-6609.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.