Janice Orr, director of the Museum of the Middle Appalachians in Saltville, offered a moving reminder at last week’s meeting of the Saltville Town Council of the muck dam disaster of Christmas Eve 1924.
Orr read a story of the tragedy from a booklet available at the museum.
The collapse of the dam on the North Fork of the Holston River, known as the Alkali Mucks Dam, around 10 p.m. on the night of Christmas Eve sent a wall of water and debris hundreds of feet long crashing through the valley, destroying the tiny community of Palmertown and killing 19 people, including 12 children.
Houses were shattered and vehicles were overrun by the deluge of sticky, tenacious muck that carried many downstream and buried some, including one person who was never found.
Those that died that night included Charles Emory Clear, 5; Opal Jane Pauley, 10; James C. Scott, 72; Christena Walk, 8 months; Lora B. Walk, 7; Lonnie M. Walk, 10; Ida Lee Stout, 24; Mary Louella Stout, 4; Roy Lee Stout, 1; Hazel Jackson, 2; Maxie Jackson, 18; Nannie Jackson, 45; Bessie G. Prater, 10 months; Hiawatha Prater, 25; J.D. Prater, 49; Junior Prater, 1; Leota Prater, 19; Leslie Prater, 3; and Mamie Prater, 36.
Orr read of one of the most well-known and dramatic tales of rescue: that of the little Prater girls. Their parents died in the incident. The two surviving girls were found by Wyndham Roberts, John Helton and Dave Hicks, “who were passing some wreckage when they heard a child calling for its mother. They found the voice came from under the roof of a building which had been washed away [the rafters had kept the roof itself intact].”
“Quickly a hole was cut in the roof, according to Wyndham. A small hand came through the hole and a little girl said, ‘Please don’t kill us! My little sister is here in bed with me. Mama and Papa are downstairs and we have been calling for them all night, but they won’t answer us.’ The men assured the two children they had come to rescue them, not harm them. The children were unaware of what had happened. They had been put to bed upstairs with some of their Christmas toys. When found, they were still in bed, and the bed was resting on the muck and pressing up against the roof rafter.”
Visitors to the museum in Saltville can see other stories and photos from the disaster in a small exhibit there and also a framed newspaper account displayed at town hall.
In other business at the meeting:
The council approved a lease agreement with the Lifetime Wellness Center in Marion for operating a satellite center in Saltville. Plans are moving forward for establishment of the facility in the former GCS building.
Heard a report from Gary Johnson with Environmental Management Services on the effort to find and repair the water leak that led to a boil water notice to parts of the town recently. The problem of leaks continues, Johnson said, and will until the lines are repaired. “I hope we don’t have any more, but I wouldn’t be surprised considering the condition of the lines,” he said.
Heard from Town Manager Brian Martin that the town received a water quality award from the U.S. Department of Health, and that a $250,000 Environmental Protection Agency grant application has been completed and submitted toward removal of asbestos and hazardous materials at the old shop site. Word should come in May about approval.
