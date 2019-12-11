ABINGDON, Va. — Washington County’s longest-serving sheriff is ready to hang up his badge and begin a new chapter, farming land only a few miles from where he was raised in Smyth County.
Sheriff Fred Newman recently announced he would not seek reelection and will be retiring from a 20-year stint as sheriff in the county.
Newman will be replaced by Blake Andis, whose term as sheriff of Washington County will begin Jan. 1, 2020.
“Having spent a total of 39 years in law enforcement, I decided to retire so that I can enjoy doing the things I’ve always wanted to do,” said the 67-year-old sheriff.
“People ask me how I will occupy my time, and I reassure them I’ll have plenty to do on the farm,” said the sheriff, as he gazed upon rolling pastures that he calls home.
He keeps a barn of John Deere tractors used for spearing round bales of hay for feeding cattle and mowing at least two cuttings of hay each summer.
“I’ve always enjoyed being outside, regardless of what I am doing, and every job has its stresses, but there’s a sense of peace being among God’s creation.
“Here’s a beautiful sunrise I took on my phone the other morning,” said the sheriff, as he scrolled his iPhone for the photograph.
Early years
Managing a farm just comes natural for Newman. While attending Chilhowie elementary and high schools, Newman helped on his parents’ farm, where they raised hay, cattle, pigs and chickens. During the summers as a 16-year-old, he worked factories at Marion Bottling Co. and Marley Mouldings, at first making only $1.60 an hour.
Law enforcement wasn’t in his plans when he attended Ferrum Junior College for two years, followed by transferring to East Tennessee State University.
“I thought I wanted to be a teacher and coach,” he said, “until I decided on what was called ‘criminal justice’ at the time.”
As a college graduate in 1975, Newman discovered jobs were scarce due to the Vietnam troops returning home. He returned to work at Marley Molding until he was hired at Chilhowie Police Department that same year.
Newman said he was two numbers away from being drafted. “I would have been glad to have served my country, but it wasn’t meant to be.”
In 1977, he went to work in Bath County as a trooper for Virginia State Police.
To be closer to his ailing parents, Newman moved back home in 1981 and served as a trooper in Southwest Virginia.
He took a break from law enforcement in the early 1990s to manage a farm his family had inherited, trading his cruiser for a tractor and occupying his time mending fences, raising hay and operating a cow and calf operation.
“I was paying my property taxes at the treasurer’s office one day when Fred Parker asked me to run for sheriff in Washington County. I was surprised because nothing could have been farther from my mind,” said Newman.
Newman eventually decided to throw his name in the hat in 1995, but he lost the primary by 18 votes to Kenneth Hayter.
For three years, Newman served as a patrol captain for Hayter.
During a firehouse primary in 1999, Newman this time won the primary votes, was elected and took office in January 2000.
Accomplishments
“It’s been a good career,” Newman said.
“I think the things I cherish the most in my job are the relationships I’ve made.”
A retirement party last week gathered nearly 80 people from the community when Newman’s staff presented him with a wooden memento box, a large plaque reflecting his years of service at law enforcement agencies and a Smith and Wesson service weapon with his name and years of service inscribed on the gun.
“There’s not a book that tells you how to be a sheriff,” said Newman from his Abingdon office last week, reminiscing about his time spent as a leader in the community.
“You try to do the best you can, looking after your people and surrounding yourself with good people. My accomplishments are not mine alone. They are accomplishments made through the hard work and dedication of our people. You’re only as good as the people you surround yourself with,” said Newman, whose staff maintains 600 square miles in the county. “We have the county divided into sectors with a deputy in each sector.”
As a full-service law enforcement agency, the Sheriff’s Office employs more than 100 people. “We’ve grown a lot since I started in this job. When I took office, we had one person in the narcotics division. Now, I have four, and they stay incredibly busy.”
In 2006, Newman was instrumental in helping the Washington County Sheriff’s Office become an accredited agency, joining only three other local accredited offices — Bristol City, Wise and Tazewell.
“Basically, what that means is our agency has met specific standards of excellence and operates according to the same protocols of other accredited agencies.”
The sheriff said helping schools stay safe has always been at the top of his list.
Newman worked with the Board of Supervisors and the school system to place a resource officer in each public school in Washington County.
Newman also implemented a “Once a Day, Everyday” program, requiring county personnel to make unannounced visits to the schools.
“We’re averaging four to five checks per day in addition to work of the resource officers,” he said.
Newman’s advice to the next sheriff is simple.
“Law enforcement is like a brotherhood,” he said.
“I have great working relationships with local, state and federal law enforcement agencies. My advice is to maintain and cultivate good relationships with the people. Let them know you’re there for them.
“You need to treat people fairly on a consistent basis.
“I like a quote I once saw that says, ‘You can be tough as nails and still be a gentleman.’”
