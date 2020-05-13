ABINGDON, Va. — Ben Casteel, horticulture instructor and program coordinator at Virginia Highlands Community College, said help is on the way for beginner gardeners who may have no idea what they’re doing.
As a result of novice gardeners springing up in the area, Casteel saw a need for people to have more information on the best gardening techniques. He has developed an online course that will explore the fundamentals of growing food and flowers in all four seasons.
“Gardening Year Round” is a virtual online course that teaches everything you need to know to be a successful small-scale gardener in temperate climates, said Casteel. The course is free and open to the public.
The 10-week course opened on May 11, but students can easily catch up on lectures.
Class time is recorded using Zoom, a video conferencing service that allows live chats among participants. Sessions are recorded, allowing participants to view them again later.
Twice weekly “Virtual Q&A” sessions are held at 9 a.m. each Tuesday and 5 p.m. each Thursday for the 10-week duration. The online course is self-paced, giving participants the opportunity to learn at their own speed.
Casteel said the online class is an abbreviated version of the 4 Season Food Production three-credit course that will be offered at the community college next spring.
According to Kellie Crowe, coordinator of public relations and marketing at the community college, the college has nearly a dozen programs dedicated to the agriculture and natural resources career cluster. These include short-term career studies certificates in horticulture and agriculture, associate degree programs designed to enter the workforce and degree programs designed for transfer to a four-year college or university.
“As a community college, we absolutely love our community — and this free course is a way for us to reach out and encourage. We’re all in this together — and this is one of our small contributions,” said Crowe.
“Our thought was that this is a great time of the year for us to lend gardening expertise when so many are spending time at home, anxious to be outdoors.
“And in the midst of these uncertain times, there’s something happy and healthy about playing in the dirt.”
During the 10 weeks, Casteel will address a host of gardening subjects, such as understanding how, where and why to plan a garden; learning the basics of soil and fertility management; discussing the difference between direct seeding and transplanting; examining different sources of seeds and starts; understanding basic plant health and pest management; learning how, why and when to use season extension techniques, gaining knowledge of crop rotation cover cropping; and discussing in detail how to grow the most common crops for home use and how to preserve them.
“I’ll talk about building a cold frame for growing winter-hardy greens like kale, lettuce and other cold crops.
“Basically, I’ll help class participants turn a plot of grass into a flourishing garden,” he said.
Casteel said the increased interest in gardening is a good way for people to release stress and anxiety caused from the pandemic.
“Basically, people are creating food security. We’re getting back to what we hold so dearly in our Appalachian culture of self-sufficiency and independence,” he said.
“Growing your own produce can help you avoid the supermarket and save money, too. You can grow a lot of produce and cut your grocery bill in half.
“Also, I think a lot of people just need something to do. They may be out of work and stuck at home,” Casteel said.
“Growing a garden offers personal satisfaction, too. I always find food never tastes better [as] when you grow it yourself.”
To register for the course, visit www.vhcc.edu and click on “Gardening Year Round” under the Calendar section at the bottom of the home page. Applicants must have access to computers or smartphones to participate.
If additional assistance is needed with registration, email Vota Thomas at vthomas@vhcc.edu.
