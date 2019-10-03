A Barren Springs woman accused of being high on methamphetamine when first responders found her missing 3-year-old daughter’s body in the New River this summer returned to jail on Thursday morning after being accused of violating her bond conditions.
Police said 45-year-old Kimberly Dawn Moore hadn’t been staying at the residence the court ordered her to stay at when it granted her a $75,000 bond in August.
Charged with child neglect and child endangerment in July after the death of Josie Burleson, Moore was initially held without bond, but she appealed the decision to Circuit Court.
As a condition of her release, Moore was supposed to stay at a residence in Parrott.
Other conditions included not leaving Virginia, having no contact with minors and not using drugs or alcohol, according to court records.
Police arrested Moore and her then-boyfriend, Adrian Neil Puckett, on July 10 – the day after they reported the toddler missing in the Rocky Road area of Barren Springs. After hours of searching, rescuers found the girl about a half mile from where she was last seen.
Puckett admitted they had recently used crystal meth, and the couple tested positive for the drug, police said.
On July 12, Moore’s attorney successfully petitioned the court to allow Moore, who was then being held at the New River Valley Regional Jail, to attend a private viewing for Burleson at Mullins Funeral Home in Radford.
Moore, though, wasn’t allowed to have any contact with anyone other than jail personnel and funeral home workers. She also had to reimburse the jail in advance for taking her.
Moore is back in the regional jail while awaiting a Dec. 10 preliminary hearing in Wythe County Juvenile and Domestic Relations Court. Free on bond, Puckett has a hearing the same day.
If a judge finds probable cause, he’ll send the charges against them to a grand jury. If they are indicted, they will stand trial in Wythe County Circuit Court where a judge or jury will decide if they’re found guilty or not guilty.
