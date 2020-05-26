Already convicted of endangering the lives of children, a former Wythe County resident is now accused of sexually abusing them as well.
Curtis Ray Spurlock, 39, of Pearisburg, formerly of Barren Springs, was arrested on multiple sex offense charges on May 21 as part of an ongoing Wythe County Sheriff’s Office investigation.
According to a press release, he was charged with two counts of rape, by having sexual intercourse with a child less than 13 years of age; two counts of object sexual penetration of a child less than 13 years of age; two counts of forcible sodomy of a child less than 13 years of age; two counts of taking indecent liberties with a child less than 13 years of age and two counts of aggravated sexual assault of a child less than 13 years of age.
Police said the accusations involved more than one child.
Arraigned on May 22 and given a court-appointed attorney to represent him, Spurlock is being held without bond in the New River Valley Regional Jail in Dublin.
His preliminary hearing has been set for June 16 in Wythe County Juvenile and Domestic Relations Court.
In October 2019, Spurlock, who pleaded not guilty, was convicted of nine felonies in Wythe County Circuit Court after the prosecution presented evidence, including a stack of graphic photographs, showing the squalid conditions inside and outside the trailer where he once lived with his four children.
Police said they found dog feces inside the residence along with piles of garbage. A prosecutor said Spurlock shaved two of his daughters’ heads to get rid of lice, and one of his daughters was hit and bruised with a belt.
Spurlock was awaiting sentencing on the child endangerment charges when he was arrested on the sexual abuse charges. He faces up to 45 years in prison on the endangerment charges.
