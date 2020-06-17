ABINGDON, Va. — After a three-month stretch of being empty due to COVID-19, a customer-filled pavilion at the Abingdon Farmers Market was a welcome sight for vendors who sold their fresh produce and goods last Saturday.
Since March, the local vendors have adapted to guidelines issued by Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam, relying heavily on selling directly to consumers at alternate locations in town.
Micha Delp, a regular vendor at the farmers market, said she was glad to be back at the pavilion where she can greet her customers.
The colorful sights and irresistible aromas of the market led some of its customers to the booth where Delp prepares extraordinary Korean cuisine.
Her customers are fans of the homemade dishes — many of them bold and vibrant — that represent the culture of her homeland.
Leigha Frantzen of Abingdon stopped by the booth to purchase egg rolls, one of her favorite Korean food items. “I’ve always liked Asian food. I grew up eating it. My mother is from Seoul, Korea.”
Masooma Kazmi, who is visiting Abingdon for the summer, purchased some of the Korean food. “The farmers market is one of those things I’m going to do every week,” she said.
Katlin Kazmi, who, along with her husband, Mohsin Kazmi, owns and operates the Pakalachian Food Truck, said she had not tried the Korean cuisine until today. “We come every Saturday to the farmers market, and we’re always down to trying something new.”
A customer favorite is a chicken dish made with carrots and celery and served with steamed rice.
“What makes it Korean is the spices I use — crushed red pepper, soy sauce, ginger, black pepper and garlic,” Delp said.
“The eggs rolls are made with fresh cabbage.”
According to her, Korean cuisine is a healthy food, focusing on nutritious vegetables, meats cooked simply and a strong attraction to kimchi, an essential dish for most Korean meals.
Her booth wouldn’t be complete without selling her preserved kimchi, a spicy and sour dish made of salted and fermented vegetables, primarily cabbage.
Kimchi is a staple food item in Korea, she said. “It has crushed red pepper, garlic, ginger root and salt. It’s very, very good. People who eat this don’t catch colds. It’s known to improve your immunity.”
Growing the produce for the meals is almost as important to her as preparing the food.
Delp always uses fresh ingredients, many of which come from her own vegetable garden.
She displayed a table of vegetables from her garden — chives, garlic, lettuce, snow peas, ginger, onions and broccoli.
Delp grew up in Korea, where she learned to cook the cuisine from her family members, particularly her mother.
“I enjoy cooking,” she said. “I enjoy bringing food to the market and what I sell helps support my hobby.”
The market vendor said she will offer samples of her food to anyone who asks.
“They sample, they like it, and they come back again and again.”
New rules
The market returned to the Abingdon Market Pavilion on June 13 with updated rules for customers.
According to Market Manager David McLeish, only 50 customers are allowed inside the pavilion at one time.
Social distancing and the wearing of masks are encouraged for the safety of customers and vendors.
Facebook group page Abingdon Farmers Market Direct continues to operate by allowing customers to preorder from vendors. If requested, vendors can bring orders to the vehicles of customers.
The Saturday market is held from 10 a.m. to noon. Saturday market hours will be adjusted when the governor moves to phase three of the Virginia Forward plan. The Tuesday market has not yet reopened.
For more information, call 276-698-1434, email abingdonmarket@gmail.com, visit www.abingdonfarmersmarket.com or follow the market on Facebook.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.