A Pennsylvania truck driver was charged Tuesday morning with failure to maintain control of the tanker truck he was driving after he fell asleep at the wheel, police said.
Virginia State Police Trooper J. Combs said 51-year-old Guy Brown was traveling southbound on I-81 when he dozed off and crossed the median into the northbound lane, before coming to a stop in the ditch by the roadway.
The tank, which was carrying milk, remained upright during the crash, while the tractor overturned. The crash occurred between mile markers 67 and 70.
Brown refused medical attention on scene.
