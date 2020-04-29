Local elections across Virginia will move from May 5 to May 19 in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, Gov. Ralph Northam announced Friday.
Northam scolded the state Senate during his regular COVID-19 news briefing for not agreeing to his amendment last Wednesday that would have shifted local elections to the November ballot. The House narrowly approved the plan 47-45 after first rejecting it by that same margin.
“Virginians should not have to choose between their ballot and their health,” Northam said. “I am grateful to the House of Delegates for supporting it. I am greatly disappointed in the Senate for failing to take this action to protect our fellow Virginians.”
On Friday, Northam signed an executive order postponing the elections for two weeks — which is his constitutional limit. He also urged people to use absentee ballots to cast their votes.
“If you plan to vote in that election, I strongly encourage you to vote absentee by mail,” the governor said.
“For people who do come out, we will make it as safe as possible. We are planning to use some volunteers through our Medical Reserve Corps to help election workers and polling places put additional safety measures in place.”
Poll workers will have personal protective equipment, including masks and gloves.
The deadlines regarding absentee voting have also changed. The deadline to request an absentee ballot is now May 12, and the deadline to submit an absentee ballot is 7 p.m. on May 19, the new Election Day.
Northam’s proposal proved highly contentious during the General Assembly’s reconvened session last Wednesday.
Some lawmakers criticized the proposal because it called for discarding all absentee votes already cast, would have reopened races to allow other candidates to enter and would have extended terms for existing elected officials, in violation of many city and town charters that specify terms end June 30, prior to the start of a new fiscal year.
In the Senate, Sen. Chap Peterson, D-Fairfax, urged the calling of a special session rather than a decision “based on hysteria.” Peterson successfully urged the matter be “passed by” — meaning the Senate would not vote — which killed the issue.
On Wednesday, the original House vote was 47-45 to defeat the Northam proposal, but one member immediately asked for reconsideration. Another request was for the question to go by temporarily. Minutes later, when the next vote was 45-44 to again defeat the measure, House Speaker Eileen Filler-Corn, D-Springfield, ordered it destroyed after an apparent technical issue. The third vote was 47-45 in support of the amendment.
Those events were part of the Senate’s discussion later on Wednesday night.
“It was defeated twice — twice — in the House, and the speaker struck the board the second time. Finally they were able to marshal the votes the third time, after they had beat up on some of the members,” Sen. Tommy Norment, R-James City, said. “That’s the reality.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.