From staff reports
The Wythe County Sheriff’s Office is looking for information regarding a hit-and-run collision in Max Meadows on Tuesday.
According to a sheriff office press release, at 7:24 a.m., deputies responded to the 5000 block of Peppers Ferry Road regarding an injured man. They found Santiago Guillen of Galax on the side of the road. He had been hit by a vehicle.
Guillen is hospitalized at Roanoke Memorial Hospital and listed in serious condition with multiple injuries, including a broken femur and broken arm, the release said.
The accident is under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 276-223-6000.
