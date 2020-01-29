BRISTOL, Tenn. — United Way of Bristol raised $1.11 million for this year’s campaign, exceeding its $1.05 million funding goal.
United Way officials announced that total during a noon news conference at the Twin City office. This year’s campaign goal was less than last year’s of $1.125 million and Chris Lee, this year’s campaign chairman, said he is astonished by how much they exceeded their goal.
“It was really quite surprising, it’s been a really difficult year and the community stepped up so well,” Lee said. “There were a lot of people working behind the scenes that did such a magnificent job.”
The donation that pushed this year’s campaign over the edge was $100,000 from Jim McGlothlin, chairman and CEO of the United Co. and one of the partners in the proposed Hard Rock Bristol Resort and Casino. Martha McGlothlin Bowman, his daughter and a board member of the United Co. Foundation, was there to present the check on behalf of the foundation.
The money raised will support a number of initiatives, including Reading Buddies, Second Harvest Food Bank of Northeast Tennessee, the Jobs for Life program, the Sullivan County Anti-Drug Coalition, an initiative that provides books to newborn babies, and a housing program for the homeless, among others.
Lisa Cofer, executive director of United Way of Bristol previously said a donation of $52, the equivalent of $1 a week, can provide an entire month of afterschool care for two children — allowing their parents to work and maintain their household — or provide the Jobs for Life curriculum, which helps train people for better and more sustainable employment, to five people.
The annual meeting for United Way of Bristol will be held Feb. 27.
