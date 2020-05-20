An Oklahoma woman says she is desperate to find her daughter, more than a year after authorities in Washington County, Virginia, said a man shot and killed her and left her body in the river.
“They have not found my baby girl,” Bonnie Griffith told the Bristol Herald Courier this week.
Griffith’s daughter, Athina Hopson, 25, was last seen in March 2019. James Michael Wright, 24, has been charged with three counts of capital murder in connection with her suspected death, as well as that of Elizabeth Marie Vanmeter, 22, of Elizabethton, Tennessee, and Joslyn M. Alsup, 17, of Georgia.
The Washington County Sheriff’s Office found the bodies of Vanmeter and Alsup near Wright’s home in Mendota in May 2019.
Hopson, of Johnson City, Tennessee, is believed to have been shot and killed March 17, according to a confession made by Wright. The confession is included in court records filed in Washington County General District Court.
The man said Hopson’s body fell out of the back of his truck while crossing the Nordyke Road bridge over the North Fork of the Holston River. He said he was taking her to the hospital when the body fell out of his truck, and he dropped the body in the river, court records state.
“It’s been over a year, and nobody will tell me anything,” Griffith said.
She added that authorities have not answered her phone calls or any questions about the search for her daughter.
“I sit here praying every day hoping that she’s found,” said Griffith, referring to herself as a “desperate mother looking for her daughter.”
Sheriff Blake Andis said this week that authorities have conducted some ground, canine and aerial searches in the area related to the woman’s daughter.
“Nothing of value has been found” pertaining to the case, Andis said.
The case remains a high priority at the Sheriff’s Office, he said.
Wright’s case is pending in Washington County Juvenile and Domestic Relations Court. It has been continued to Sept. 17 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, according to Commonwealth’s Attorney Josh Cumbow.
Authorities said Wright confessed to shooting the three women over a span of 18 days in February and March of 2019. Each woman had some connection with a carnival pony show that temporarily hired Wright, authorities said.
Washington County Commonwealth’s Attorney Josh Cumbow, who has not said whether he’ll seek the death penalty against Wright, said he looks forward to seeing it through to its conclusion.
Wright, previously described by former Sheriff Fred Newman as a “serial killer,” is represented by attorney James C. Turk Jr. of Radford. He is being held without bail at the Southwest Virginia Regional Jail in Abingdon.
