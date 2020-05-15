Tannersville, Va. – A third arrest has been made in connection with a homicide in the Tannersville community last week.

A press release from the Tazewell County Sheriff’s office said Michelle Mathias of Tannersville has been charged with accessory before the fact to second degree murder and possession of a sawed off shot gun.

Sheriff Brian Hieatt said Mathias is the girlfriend of Gabriel Peery and was brought in for questioning by Briana Baaldridge, lead detective on the case. After coming to believe Mathias was with Peery at the time of the murder the detective filed the charges.

Mathias is being held without bond in the Southwest Regional Jail in Tazewell and will be arraigned May 18. Peery and John Fields  of Saltville were charged last week with the murder of 63-year-old Douglas French of Tannersville and the malicious wounding of a Thompson Valley resident.

