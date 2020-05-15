Tannersville, Va. – A third arrest has been made in connection with a homicide in the Tannersville community last week.
A press release from the Tazewell County Sheriff’s office said Michelle Mathias of Tannersville has been charged with accessory before the fact to second degree murder and possession of a sawed off shot gun.
Sheriff Brian Hieatt said Mathias is the girlfriend of Gabriel Peery and was brought in for questioning by Briana Baaldridge, lead detective on the case. After coming to believe Mathias was with Peery at the time of the murder the detective filed the charges.
Mathias is being held without bond in the Southwest Regional Jail in Tazewell and will be arraigned May 18. Peery and John Fields of Saltville were charged last week with the murder of 63-year-old Douglas French of Tannersville and the malicious wounding of a Thompson Valley resident.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.