ABINGDON, Va. — Patients can expect to pay more at some Ballad Health facilities and less at others as the system balances charges between its two former legacy companies.
That was among the revelations in a report presented Friday to the Southwest Virginia Health Authority meeting at the Southwest Virginia Higher Education Center. The costs are expected to decrease at former Mountain States Health Alliance facilities but rise at former Wellmont facilities, according to Dennis Barry, who serves as the authority’s merger monitor.
The authority is charged with overseeing the merger of the two former health care rivals.
Listed charges are “not terribly meaningful,” Barry told the board because few individuals or insurance companies actually pay the listed amount; however, it is the “foundation” of what is billed.
“There will be a quirk in this coming year, and it may generate some patient complaints,” Barry said. “Mountain States [Health Alliance] charges historically were higher than Wellmont [Health System] charges. That actually continues at legacy Mountain States hospitals — the charges are higher than legacy Wellmont hospitals. Ballad is bringing those two different charge structures into line.”
Charges on some items at former Wellmont hospitals will rise by a greater percentage than is spelled out in the Cooperative Agreement approved in Virginia and the Certificate of Public Advantage approved in Tennessee, Barry said.
“It’s been reviewed very carefully by the Tennessee compliance monitor, and he believes that Ballad has done it right — that the aggregate charge increase is compliant. But that does not mean that some patients at the legacy Wellmont hospitals won’t say they went to the emergency room last year and were charged X and received the same service this year and were charged Y.”
Some of the charges were forecast to be aligned by Jan. 1, while another realignment is expected near the end of this year once all Ballad hospitals share a standardized computer system, Barry said. As of Jan. 1, all Ballad hospital rooms are being billed at $1,217 per day, according to the report.
Authority board member and state Sen.-elect Todd Pillion, R-Abingdon, asked Barry why this wasn’t done previously, since the two systems merged nearly two years ago on Feb. 1, 2018.
“They didn’t do this a year ago because this is a very labor-intensive process to look at charges across both systems,” Barry said. “It’s actually very complex, and they didn’t have the time last year to get it done in the first year, so they’ve done it this past year and put an awful lot of time and effort into it.”
A complete listing of hospital charges — called a charge master — could range from 10,000 to 40,000 separate items, Barry said.
Pillion said after the meeting he was “surprised” to learn the rates hadn’t already been aligned.
“I would have hoped they would have handled those charging issues and aligned those charging issues in the infancy of this merger,” Pillion said.
In summary, Barry’s report concluded “access [to care] has not been adversely affected, quality has overall improved and costs to payors and patients have been compliant,” but he noted that not all steps of the merger process are complete.
The report noted Ballad’s operating margin for fiscal 2019 was less than 2%, with $36.5 million of net operating income on more than $2 million in revenue and urged them to work to increase that figure. However, its reported net income was significantly higher than the $9.9 million reported the prior year.
In terms of quality of care, Virginia’s agreement sets out 16 specific measures, and Ballad showed improvement in 11 compared to pre-merger levels, while its performance declined on five standards, Barry said.
In other matters, the board approved appointing two members of the public to a newly formed task force and reopening the search for a third member. The application will be available on the authority’s website.
