Grundy, Va. - Three people from Raven have been charged with drug crimes in Buchanan County.
Buchanan County Sheriff John McClanahan said his office and several other agencies executed a search warrant June 19 in the Osborne Mountain section of Buchanan County. As a result three people were arrested and drugs, firearms and money seized.
Arrested were: Justin Warren Meadows, 35, of Raven, who is charged with two (2) counts of possession of a Schedule I or II controlled substance with intent to distribute, two counts of possessing a controlled substance classified as a Schedule I or II while simultaneously possessing a firearm and one count of possess a firearm after having been convicted of a violent felony. Meadows is being held at the Southwest Virginia Regional Jail Authority Haysi Facility without bail and is scheduled to have an arraignment in the Buchanan County General District Court June 23.
Tiffany Dawn Hockman, 25, of Raven is charged with two counts of possession of a Schedule I or II with intent to distribute and two counts of possessing a controlled substance classified as a Schedule I or II simultaneously possess a firearm. Hockman is being held at the Southwest Virginia Regional Jail Authority Haysi Facility without bail and is scheduled to have an arraignment in the Buchanan County General District Court June 23.
Clyde Perry Osborne, 45, of Raven is charged with two counts of possession of a Schedule I or II with intent to distribute and two counts of possessing a controlled substance classified as a Schedule I or II simultaneously possess a firearm. Osborne is being held at the Southwest Virginia Regional Jail Authority Haysi Facility on a $3,000.00 secure bond and is scheduled to have an arraignment in the Buchanan County General District Court June 23.
As a result of the investigation and search, fourteen (14) firearms, illegal drugs, including a large amount of crystal methamphetamine, heroin, Schedule III and Schedule IV narcotics and approximately $14,000 cash was confiscated.
