ABINGDON, Va. — Gov. Ralph Northam championed a program to restore driving privileges Monday during a visit to Southwest Virginia.
In his second of three stops Monday, the governor spoke with area leaders at the Washington County Government Center and visited a Department of Motor Vehicles Connect center. The legislation, which went into effect July 1, helps former felons who owe court fees and fines to regain their driver’s licenses.
The governor’s budget includes a provision that prohibits courts from suspending driving privileges solely for failure to pay court fines and costs, effective July 1. Also effective July 1, any Virginia resident whose driver’s license has been suspended for that single reason will have his or her driving privileges restored and the associated reinstatement fee waived.
Northam said the policy discriminated against the poor.
“It’s 600,000 Virginians. We were able to put the money in the budget this year, and it passed the Senate and the House,” Northam said. “So far, more than 36,000 Virginians had their licenses returned. It’s a win for the individuals, and it’s also a win for Virginia, so these people can get back to work and be productive members of society.”
The change only affects a person’s ability to get a driver’s license. It does not eliminate the requirement to pay the underlying court costs and fines, according to a written statement. Additionally, Virginians whose driving privileges are suspended or revoked for other reasons, in addition to failure to pay court fines and costs, will need to meet any other court or DMV requirements to include payment of reinstatement fees to regain driving privileges.
