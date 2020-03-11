Abingdon’s next election on May 5 will fill two seats on the Town Council. Five candidates have qualified to appear on the ballot.
J. Wayne Craig and Cindy Patterson, both incumbents, will run for reelection. Craig and Patterson have served on the council since 2016.
Also running for a seat are James R. “Scabbo” Anderson, Roman D. Blevins and Amanda L. Pillion. Anderson ran in 2018 and came in a narrow fourth in overall votes. Blevins and Pillion are newcomers to the Town Council race.
To vote, town residents must be registered by 5 p.m. April 13. Voters may register at www.vote.virginia.gov or by visiting the Registrar’s Office on the second floor of the Washington County Government Center, 1 Government Center Place, between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Absentee voting will also be available. Requests for an absentee ballot must be received by April 28 and can be found on www.vote.virginia.gov or by calling 276-676-6227. Absentee ballots can be mailed or dropped off at the Registrar’s Office in-person before Saturday, May 2, the last day to vote absentee.
The polling place for May’s election will be at the Municipal Building on 133 W. Main St. Polls will open at 6 a.m. and close by 7 p.m. All questions should be directed to the Registrar’s Office at 276-676-6227.
