Found nude inside a residence in Wytheville’s historic district on Tuesday morning, a Bland County man is facing several felonies including burglary and larceny.
Wytheville officers arrested 33-year-old Cody Bridger Agee of Bland after a homeowner called 911 to report a naked male asleep in her sunroom, according to Chief Rick Arnold.
While she was on the phone, the man left and arriving officers couldn’t find him. The homeowner, though, then found him in another sunroom on the opposite side of the house, and officers took him into custody.
Arnold said Agee’s arrest gave the officers a lead in an earlier Tuesday morning call from another homeowner, who told police that she was awakened by someone walking through her house.
“She observed a male subject standing in her doorway,” Arnold wrote in an email. “When she screamed, the male subject ran away.”
Later on Tuesday, Cpl. B.S. Bard was called to a third residence in the historic district.
A man who had been away for the night came home and found that his residence had been burglarized.
The man said he found men’s clothing and shoes in his residence. Police found a wallet in the clothing with Agee’s identification, Arnold said.
Arnold said Agee told officers that he had been sleeping for several days in the house where he was arrested. He said he had been sleeping in the home’s crawlspace during the day to avoid detection.
“States he has never been stuck without clothes before,” a magistrate wrote about Agee. “Never meant to harm anyone.”
Agee, who has a criminal history that includes convictions for larceny, driving under the influence, grand larceny and drug distribution, was charged with three counts of burglary, misdemeanor destruction of property (a window), misdemeanor drug possession, and two counts of larceny with prior convictions, which elevates the charges to felonies.
According to the arrest warrants, he’s accused of taking a leaf blower, battery charger and antique lamp.
Arraigned on Wednesday and given a court-appointed attorney, Agee is being held without bond in the Montgomery County Jail.
His preliminary hearing’s been set for Nov. 1 in Wythe County General District Court.
Jeffrey Simmons can be reached at 228-6611, extension 19, or jsimmons@wythenews.com.
