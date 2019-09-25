ABINGDON, Va. — The Virginia Community College System’s State Board for Community Colleges has certified three finalists for the position of president at Virginia Highlands Community College, according to a VCCS news release.
The finalists are Marcia Conston, of Charlotte, North Carolina; Adam C. Hutchison, of Elm Mott, Texas; and Herbert H.J. Riedel, of Andalusia, Alabama. Conston has worked in higher education for more than 30 years, Hutchison for nearly 20 years and Riedel for 35 years. They were chosen from nearly 70 applicants.
The search for the college’s next president began earlier this year after former president Gene Couch was asked to “vacate” the campus last October by VCCS Chancellor Glenn DuBois. Charlie White has served as VHCC’s interim president for nearly a year.
Public forums with each finalist were scheduled for this week — Conston appeared on Monday, Riedel spoke on Tuesday, and Hutchison will appear on Friday — from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. in the Keyser-Aday Theatre in the Learning Resource Center building on the college’s campus in Abingdon.
After each finalist’s forum, an online survey will be posted and active for 24 hours at www.vhcc.edu/2019presidentialsearch to gauge community response to the candidates. Community members can also view candidate profiles and resumes at the same site.
