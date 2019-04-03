DAMASCUS, Va. — Eight Damascus firefighters wrangled a brush fire on Saturday that ultimately burned nearly an acre of property in the 18000 block of Morrison Road, according to Damascus Fire Department Chief Kermit Turner.
The fire was caused by a homeowner burning trash before the allowed time and within 20 feet of a wooded area.
Turner urged Virginia residents to follow state law and not burn anything until after 4 p.m. The law also requires that any fires be at least 300 feet away from woodland, brushland or fields containing dry grass or other flammable material, according to the Virginia Department of Forestry. The law is in effect every year from Feb. 15 through April 30.
The homeowner left his residence while the fire was still smoldering and returned to find that wind had caused it to pick back up, engulf dry leaves and catch a hill on fire, according to Turner. The fire was contained and extinguished within about three hours.
The homeowner was given a citation by the Washington County Sheriff’s Office for violating the burning law.
