The Titan Wheel plant in Saltville will be closing its doors for the last time this summer.
According to Kim Boccardi with Titan International, the closing that began in 2017 will be finalized this year.
It has nothing to do with the COVID-19 coronavirus, Boccardi said of the timing of the plant closing. It is just the final phase of a multi-year project to move the plant’s equipment to headquarters in Quincy, Ill.
Titan began moving the larger equipment out of the Saltville plant in 2017, and much of the production was moved to Quincy.
Boccardi says the closing will affect about 23 employees left at the plant, which may seem like a small number but is a significant event to those people and their families.
“Those are really good employees there,” Boccardi said, and it is “never easy” to have to make such an announcement.
The company, she said, is doing its best to work with the employees on transition benefits.
The company is planning to offer benefits and possible retention incentives to those employees, Boccardi said, but she couldn’t say whether any positions in Quincy would be offered to the employees.
Boccardi said that Titan customers will be contacted to make sure their orders and needs are covered.
Announcement of the plant’s planned closing was made in a letter to Titan Wheel employees at the Saltville facility dated Dec. 29, 2016.
The letter, as posted by an employee on Facebook, stated in part:
“Please be advised that the production work at the Saltville facility will be transferred to the company’s Quincy, Illinois plant. This transfer will occur in stages during 2017 and will result in the separation from employment of many Saltville employees.”
The plant that is within town limits on Allison Gap Road has been in Saltville for 26 years.
A timeline on the company’s website stated that in 1993 “Titan acquired certain assets of Dotson Wheel of Saltville, Virginia, now known as Titan Wheel Corporation of Virginia. This acquisition added to the company's strength by expanding the ability to produce wheels for the construction and mining industries.”
The website in 2017 noted that that the plant employed between 50 and 99.
