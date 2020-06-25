“I thought I was going to have a heart attack!”
That was Kenneth Reeves’ reaction when he discovered he’d won $1,000 per week for the rest of his life. The Wytheville man won it in the Virginia Lottery’s Cash4Life® game.
He matched the first five numbers in the May 26 drawing to win the game’s second prize. The winning numbers in that drawing were 10-13-21-31-41, and the Cash Ball number was 3. The only number he missed on his ticket was the Cash Ball number.
Reeves bought his winning ticket at Fourth Street Market, located at 395 North 4th St. in Wytheville. He selected the numbers on his ticket at random.
Cash4Life® is played in Virginia, Florida, New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Maryland, Georgia and Indiana. It features a top prize of $1,000 per day for life and a second prize of $1,000 per week for life. Drawings are held nightly at 9 p.m. Each play costs $2. The odds of winning the top prize are 1 in 21.8 million.
Authorized by Virginia voters in a successful 1987 referendum, the Virginia Lottery generates more than $1.7 million per day for Virginia’s K-12 public schools. For more information, visit the Virginia Lottery’s Giving Back page, visit our website, like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and check us out on YouTube. With all gaming, please remember to play responsibly.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.