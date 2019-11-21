His advice was simple: Don’t stop.
To emphasize that call, he brought a gift – a pair of worn-out shoes.
Ted Alexander, who first came to Marion 25 years ago, returned Friday night to help Marion Downtown Revitalization Association celebrate its silver anniversary as a Virginia Main Street community.
Alexander then was the state’s Main Street director. He cautioned Ken Heath, the first MDRA director and now the town’s director of community and economic development, that to do the job well he’d wear holes in the soles of his shoes.
Heath remembered Alexander, now a North Carolina state senator, with fondness for his commitment to downtowns. Heath said that Alexander wouldn’t eat outside the downtown so he’d pack nabs for meals. Long before the General Francis Marion Hotel was renovated into a modern boutique hotel, Alexander got shocked when plugging in his razor. He was not deterred. Neither were the pioneers who first set out to revitalize Marion’s downtown.
At the time, the downtown had lost its anchor stores and was hemorrhaging a business a week, Heath recalled. However, a group of people was willing to fight for change. “In 1994, when we started,” he said, “all we had was a prayer.”
Yet, he said, MDRA’s first board declared, “The decay ends. There’s a new day for Marion.”
As he looked around the crowd gathered Friday evening to celebrate the milestone anniversary, Heath took in business owners, former and current MDRA board members, former and current town officials, elected council members and other supporters. He said, “Every one of you has believed in us…. We’ve built our successes on your shoulders.”
Speaking to the gathering, Alexander added, “You were dedicated to saving the heart and soul of the community.”
Without hesitation, Alexander celebrated Marion’s success, saying, “What a transformation. After 25 years, Marion is an overnight success.”
Alexander reflected, “I remember when the Lincoln Theatre was just a dream. I walked in today and ‘Wow.’”
The 1929 theatre was shuttered for many years and seriously declined. However, a community effort led to its renewal and it reopened on May 15, 2004.
Alexander went on to call Marion a “pristine example” of how Main Street programs work. “My hat’s off to you for realizing what an asset you have, recognizing how important it is to your heart and soul.”
He described downtown revitalization as “economic development – pure and simple.”
While Alexander encouraged the gathering to reflect on the success, he challenged the people not to rest on it. “Continue the work. Just don’t stop he said.”
A spokesman for U.S. Sen. Mark Warner said that the senator talks about Marion when he visits other communities, speaking about the success of its revitalization.
In recent years, the MDRA launched a business training program for entrepreneurs. Developed by Heath, the program has received national and state awards and been credited with taking the downtown’s vacancy rate from more than 17 percent to under 4 percent.
Earlier this year, the town reported that Pop Up Marion has trained 275, sold 11 downtown buildings, filled an additional 22 storefronts, created 30 new businesses and 118 new jobs, assisted with three facade improvements and resulted in more than $2.6 million in private reinvestment.
