The Washington County Public Library is celebrating National Novel Writing Month in November with two writing workshops from author Greg Lilly.
Lilly, author of five novels and a nonfiction guide to writing techniques, led the first workshop on Nov. 9 on “Growing an Idea into a Novel.” Many writers find it difficult to sustain their story without some kind of game plan, and Lilly offers tips on brainstorming to help a story maintain its momentum beyond the first 20 pages.
The second workshop, set for Nov. 30, from 10:30 a.m. to 12 p.m., will take that idea a step further and focus on “Overcoming Writer’s Block.” Whatever their writing project — novels, memoirs or even personal journaling — participants can learn techniques to finish their work and get past the blocks that happen to every writer.
Lilly is also a freelance writer and magazine editor and has served on multiple arts and cultural commissions. He is the founder of the Williamsburg Book Festival and now lives in Abingdon, Virginia.
His nonfiction writing guide, “Sunsets and Semicolons: A Field Guide to the Writer’s Life,” is for beginners and experienced writers, with tips on freelancing, querying, signing, editing and everything that goes along with making a career out of writing — or how to write actively for personal enjoyment. Lilly also has experience teaching and lecturing on writing panels and workshops throughout the country.
National Novel Writing Month, which takes place every November, challenges anyone to write 50,000 words from Nov. 1 to Nov. 30, the minimum word count for most novel manuscripts. For those who don’t aim for the ultimate goal, libraries and booksellers still offer writing tips throughout the month to help anyone get started on their writing.
The workshop event is free and open to the public. For more information, call 276-676-6298 or visit www.wcpl.net.
