Emory & Henry College will host students and administrators from Algoma University in Ontario, Canada, Feb. 15-19 in partnership with its International Education Program.
During the visit, they will have opportunities to experience campus, meet with students and faculty, and attend classes on Appalachia, public movements and human rights. The visitors will also learn about the surrounding area by completing a civic engagement project at Hungry Mother State Park and enjoying some of the local music culture at the Henderson School.
On Sunday, Feb. 16, at 1:30 p.m., the students will visit to Mount Pleasant Preservation Society in Marion. On Monday, Feb. 17, at 2 p.m., they will participate in the Civic Engagement Project at Hungry Mother State Park. Also on Monday, Feb. 17, at 6:30 p.m., students will visit The Wayne C. Henderson School of Appalachian Arts in Marion.
“The Emory & Henry College partnership with Algoma University provides both campus communities with opportunities to learn about and become familiar with cultures and ways of life that might be different from their own,” says Celeste Gaia Ph.D., chair, department of psychology and director of international education. “Such interactions promote global awareness and cultural understanding.”
Algoma is a unique university as it was established on land that was the former site of the Shingwauk Indian Residential School and has a special mission to "provide cross-cultural learning between indigenous communities and other communities in northern Ontario." This partnership serves as a special opportunity for Emory & Henry to share its Appalachian heritage and for Algoma to share its unique history and the Anishinaabe perspective.
“This type of cultural exchange is essential to peaceful relations and fundamental human rights,” said Gaia. “We hope to send a group to visit Algoma this summer.”
Emory & Henry seeks to educate students to gain insight into global issues and politics, knowledge of how society is shaped and governed, and a realization that they can affect positive change in their world. Global citizenship is infused into every part of campus life including the core connected liberal arts curriculum and extracurricular activities. For more information, visit https://www.ehc.edu/international-education/
