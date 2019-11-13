ABINGDON, Va. — Here’s hoping the town of Abingdon and the leaders of Washington County, Virginia, can shake hands and start constructing.
Because it’s been like a political fight for weeks in Washington County, leading up to the election on Nov. 5 when voters overwhelmingly said no to turning the town’s old Kmart into a courthouse.
Which, you know, sparked jokes of “shopping center judges” and a “Blue Light Special” for traffic citations.
All that’s over now. And for good, I’m sure.
And that’s because Washington County will not be allowed to hold another referendum on moving the courthouse until 2029.
On that year, the site of the courthouse on Abingdon’s Courthouse Hill is set to turn 250 years old!
It all began with a log structure that came to stand in April 1779, according to “County Courthouses of Virginia: Old and New” by Mary Kegley Bucklen and Larrie L. Bucklen.
The first courthouse was topped with a second story a few years later.
A brick courthouse was built in the early 1800s to soon be replaced by another brick courthouse, built in 1850.
Then came the fire in 1864, when a lone Union soldier set torch to the courthouse in an act of vengeance during the Civil War.
After that, courtroom meetings moved elsewhere, until a new courthouse — what’s standing today — was constructed in 1868-69.
Today, however, that courthouse is a maze of hallways with security issues and, some say, parking problems — well, at least on some court days.
It can be hard to find a parking space, unless you park on Valley Street and you’re willing to walk.
As for the future, well, County Administrator Jason Berry says the “Courthouse Committee” must reconvene and find solutions to what’s needed to bring the current courthouse up to Virginia Supreme Court standards.
And there’s really no other choice — at least for the next 10 years.
The voters have spoken.
