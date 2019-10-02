Last Friday night, deputies took a juvenile into custody after learning of a threat regarding the Chilhowie-Northwood football game.
Wednesday afternoon, Sheriff Chip Shuler said the vague threat was shared with a student via the social media forum Snapchat. That information was shared with Northwood’s School Resource Officer, who alerted deputies assigned to security at the football game. The suspect, Shuler said, was located “quietly and quickly.”
After a preliminary investigation, deputies took the suspect before a mental health crisis worker. At this point, Shuler said, no charges have been filed against the juvenile. However, with search warrants, the sheriff’s office has seized additional evidence and the incident remains under investigation.
No weapons were involved, said Shuler, who emphasized that the public was not in any immediate danger as result of this incident.
The sheriff expressed his gratitude to the person who came forward with information about the threat. He urged others to follow this example: “Please, if you see something, say something.” In today’s climate, he said, no threat should be taken lightly.
Shuler also expressed his gratitude to the Saltville Police Department and the Virginia State Police for their assistance.
The county team gridiron matchup continued uninterrupted with the Warriors defeating the Panthers.
