ABINGDON, Va. — Seventeen-year-old Hannah Johnson has always had a soft spot for helping others.
She described herself as a “go-to person” when her friends have problems and need to talk. She even traveled to Clendenin, West Virginia, in 2016 to help with a flood recovery program.
So it’s no big surprise that the youth is choosing a career that allows her to make a difference.
Johnson, who graduated from Chilhowie High School this spring, is one of the first students to pursue a new career studies certificate at Virginia Highlands Community College designed to meet the rising demand for substance abuse counseling careers.
With the current opioid crisis, the vocational need for substance abuse counselors, particularly in more rural areas, has increased significantly.
“I’ve had friends and family members who struggled with substance abuse. A lot of people in the area struggle from it. I have seen the effects drugs and alcohol can have on people. I just really want to help them,” said Johnson.
“I care about my community, and I’m trying to make it better.”
Beginning this fall, the freshman will begin the two-semester program, focused on preparing students to secure the Virginia Certified Substance Abuse Counselor Assistant (CSAC-A) credential.
Dr. Beth Page, dean of professional and technical studies at the community college, anticipates 20 to 25 students will be enrolled in the program this fall, graduating the first cohort of students by spring 2020.
Students who complete the Substance Abuse Counselor-Assistant program and earn their CSAC-A credential may enter the job market prepared for a variety of positions, including substance abuse counselor-assistant, social services liaison, case management aide, client advocate and social services paraprofessional.
Classes will be offered during the evening, Monday through Thursday, providing students the ability to complete the certificate while also working a day job.
Classes begin Monday, Aug. 26, at 4:30 p.m.
The yearlong program will conclude with an internship in the spring, providing students with real-world experience in the field. In order to complete the credential, students must complete specific didactic training and supervised experiential training and pass the Virginia State Constructed CSAC-A exam.
“This is a credential that people can manage,” said Page. “For someone who wants to work in this field, this certification could be a foot in the door. It’s a good entry-level job. We anticipate working with our four-year college partners to expand this kind of work for people who want to pursue a bachelor’s degree.
“The opioid crisis has brought into focus the need for more treatment providers. I think it’s fair to say that our treatment agencies are struggling to keep up with the needs,” said Page.
According to her, most substance abuse treatments are done on an outpatient basis. Highlands Community Services, a major outpatient treatment facility in the area, operates multiple locations throughout the service area of Washington County and Bristol, Virginia.
Page said loss of employment opportunities in the region can be a feeding ground for developing addictions. “There are pockets throughout the country that are prone to addictions, and we certainly fall into one of those areas.
“The job outlook for careers in the area of substance abuse is expected to grow 23% from 2016 to 2026 — much faster than the average for all occupations,” said Page. “In just two semesters, students will earn an incredibly valuable credential, equipping them for employment in a high-demand field.”
The projected job market growth is further magnified by prison reform efforts aimed at allowing offenders to participate in vocational and rehabilitation options.
“As we transition from a punitive approach for drug offenders to a treatment approach, the demand for treatment centers and counselors will only increase,” says Dr. Winona Fleenor, professor of human services and psychology at the college. “Research indicates treatment is more cost effective than jail time and is an effective method of reducing recidivism.”
Page said the typical people to jump on this opportunity will be those students who are drawn to helping others.
“It’s a helping profession similar to nursing and social work,” she said. “The program is designed for people who are passionate about helping others.”
More than 80% of students at Virginia Highlands Community College receive some form of financial aid.
“I don’t want the fear of costs to prevent anyone from checking out this program,” said Page.
For more information on the Virginia Certified Substance Abuse Counselor Assistant (CSAC-A) credential, call Virginia Highlands Community College at 276-739-2400.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.