EMORY, Va. — A local author of children’s books is reading her short stories online to help families adjust to life at home during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“It’s a little something I can do to make the days go better for people at home,” said Ann Ledgerwood of Emory, Virginia.
Ledgerwood, a physical therapist for Smyth and Washington County Public Schools, is also adjusting to a quieter schedule at home since public schools closed last week.
“I’m sitting at home, and they’re sitting at home. I thought, ‘Why not read them my books?’” she said.
“I love to read out loud. This has been a pleasure for me,” said Ledgerwood, who started the project last week, reading approximately 20 to 30 minutes each weekday beginning at 11 a.m.
Listeners can catch the book readings on Ledgerwood’s Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/ann.r.ledgerwood, or another Facebook page that she devotes to her writing at https://www.facebook.com/annledgerwoodbooks.
Ledgerwood also plans to record her readings on YouTube to make it easier for people to find them.
All three stories gently discuss foster care, adoption, kindness, friendship and acceptance of others.
Her first book “Oatmeal & Lavender” was written for her granddaughter Riley’s 13th birthday in 2017. In the book, Annie Beth, a 10-year old in foster care, befriends a popular girl named Riley through a mysterious bird. Annie Beth names the bird “Oatmeal.”
Ledgerwood’s second book is “Coral Musick,” a book that continues the story of the two friends. The girls share adventures, laughter, family times and a love of singing. They meet new friends, including Rory, a boy who has odd behaviors and struggles to communicate with people.
Just as the other books, her third book, “Oatmeal from the Other Side” is set in the Appalachian Mountains in Virginia in 1969. In this story, readers view the first two stories from the perspective of the birds that live on the other side.
Her fourth book, still in progress, will be entitled, “Strawberry Heaven.” The book will feature a character with cerebral palsy. One of Ledgerwood’s former physical therapy patients, Tonya Perkins, is providing valuable insight into what it is like to have cerebral palsy and to spend most of life in a wheelchair. Tonya is also giving suggestions for parts of the story.
Ledgerwood said her fourth book will be a young adult novel, appropriate for middle school reading skills.
“My goal when I started the series was to have adults read them with their children and to discuss the topics in the books. I hoped this would be a blessing to others.”
The author has three sets of her books free for any local person who would like to have them to read to younger family members. She can be contacted by email at annrledgerwood@gmail.com.
Once she has finished reading from her books, Ledgerwood plans to continue reading online from some of her favorite reading materials.
“I want to make a positive change in the lives of families,” said Ledgerwood. “Parents have an incredible opportunity right now when things are quieter and they don’t have all the extracurricular activities going on.
“Families can talk at the dinner table because they’re not rushing out the door to a ballgame. We all need to cling to one another and embrace this special time we have.
“We can make a difference in our own little corner of the world during this stressful time. Send a card to a friend or call a neighbor to check on them.
“I think life will be forever changed just like it was after 9-11. And I hope there will be good changes that will come from this that help us recognize how good most of us have life,” she said.
“This is a time for all the things that we say we never have time for — like prayer, Bible study and reading.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.