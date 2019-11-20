ABINGDON, Va. — A Washington County jury found an Abingdon man guilty last Wednesday of 31 counts of possession of child pornography.

The jury also recommended a sentence of 245 years in prison for David Wayne Anderson, 53. He was convicted after a two-day trial, according to Washington County Commonwealth’s Attorney Josh Cumbow.

A sentencing date will be set after the return of a presentencing report, Cumbow said. Additional charges of forcible sodomy and aggravated sexual battery will be tried later, he added.

Start your day with top headlines from our News, Sports, and Opinion pages.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.