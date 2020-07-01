ABINGDON, Va. — The Martha Washington Inn & Spa is taking special precautions and offering special pricing options now that it has reopened during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Guests will find that now through September, reopening rates have been set at $175 on weekdays and $195 on weekends.
Guests will also find new safety and sanitation measures implemented that includes plastic glass shields at key locations; hand sanitizer throughout the property; extra cleaning rotation; rearranged seating in the restaurant and lounge; and restricted access to the inn.
Additionally all employees are required to get their temperature checked and to wear face masks.
The inn is also offering a new vacation package called “The Martha, The Moonlite and More,” which includes luxury accommodations and dinner, a live show and an outing along the Virginia Creeper Trail. Rates for the package are $599 on weeknights and $699 on weekends.
For more information, go to www.themartha.com.
