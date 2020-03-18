In an effort to tamp down on the spread of the novel coronavirus, COVID-19, should it reach the area, local and state services and facilities are making some modifications.

In the church community, the Holston Conference of the United Methodist Church is also making changes. Bishop Mary Virginia Taylor announced a mandatory two-week cancellation of services on Saturday. The Holston Conference includes 864 churches in Southwest Virginia, East Tennessee and North Georgia.

Smyth County Community Hospital implemented entrance and visitor restrictions on Monday. Visitors will be limited to one guest per patient with no visitors under the age of 12 permitted.

Smyth County reacts to COVID-19 No cases of the novel coronavirus, COVID-19, have been reported in Southwest Virginia, but t…

The Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles will close their offices to the public beginning March 18. The DMV will grant a 60-day extension for those who cannot renew licenses or vehicle registrations online.

Virginia Supreme Court Chief Justice Donald Lemons declared a judicial emergency in response to the virus. That declaration calls for the suspension of all nonessential and nonemergency court proceedings until April 6. Those scheduled to appear in court should check with the clerk’s office ahead of time.

In a statement from Smyth County Circuit Court Clerk John Graham, the clerk encouraged individuals to use online services for things like paying county taxes, court costs and fines. Many court-related petitions, including concealed handgun permits can also be found online and copies of court orders, deeds, marriage licenses and other legal documents can be sent electronically, he said.

Additionally, those entering the courthouse will be screened at the entrance for symptoms and recent travel to high-risk areas, and may be denied entry to the building.

On Monday, the Virginia Department of Corrections announced that all state prisons, including the Marion Correctional Treatment Facility, would suspend visitor and volunteer access to its facilities. According to a VDOC release, the move is in an effort to keep the virus from reaching the state facilities. In addition, the state has also suspended offender intake from local jails and offender transports from facility to facility for 30 days.

The release noted that while in-person visitation has been suspended, off-site video visitation is still available. Each inmate’s JPay account will be credited with two stamps per week during that time.

Southwest Virginia Regional Jail Authority Superintendent Steve Clear said on Monday that jails are intensifying their cleaning cycles and screening each incoming individual for symptoms. The jail system, which uses video visitation, has not made changes to visitation procedures.

Marion

Town hall is closed to the public but there is an outside drop box behind town hall for payment of bills and fees.

Marion Recreation Department has postponed or canceled activities. The schedule will be the same as that of the public schools, closed until further notice.

Town parks are open.

Holston Hills Community Golf Course will be open to golfing only with no food or alcohol served until further notice.

The Wayne C. Henderson School of Appalachian Arts has canceled all programs except the ongoing guitar workshop taking place downstairs and expected to be completed on Thursday. The Summit program for community college programs has canceled classes but is accessible for students needing internet access.

Chilhowie

The Town of Chilhowie will discontinue usage of the community room, the old high school and the town park facilities until further notice. The Chilhowie branch of the Smyth County Public Library in the old high school is currently closed.

Town hall is open and operating on normal hours.

The Annual Easter Egg Hunt scheduled for April 4 is cancelled.

The Community Yard Sales program scheduled to begin Saturday, April 4 is cancelled until further notice.

Several restaurants, including Hardee’s, McDonald’s and Taco Bell, have closed their dining rooms. Drive-thru service only.

Saltville

Town hall is open and operating on regular hours.

The Museum of the Middle Appalachians is open regular hours.

The Saltville branch of the Smyth County Public Library is closed until further notice.

The latest health updates on COVID-19 can be found on the Virginia Department of Health’s website at www.vdh.virginia.gov.