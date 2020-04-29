MEADOWVIEW, Va. — A local backpack ministry for elementary students has turned into a community effort, answering the needs of families during the coronavirus pandemic.
Rebecca McKinney, organizer of the Mary’s Lunch Box program, said the ministry ordinarily provides bags of nonperishable foods for students at Meadowview Elementary, who receive the main staples in their bookbags to take home on the weekends.
“Now that schools are closed, we want to offer food in our pantry to families in need. There are so many people in the community struggling from the effects of COVID-19,” said McKinney.
Anyone in need of food can visit Meadowview United Methodist Church, next to the Meadowview Post Office, where food is available three times each week.
The food pantry program is supported by members of Meadowview United Methodist Church and other area churches, including their sister church, Shady Grove United Methodist Church.
McKinney credits Stella Hockett for helping to facilitate and plan the food pantry at the church.
An endowment left to the church by Mary Virginia Smith also helps buy food for the pantry. In addition, the church received a grant from the Holston Conference of the United Methodist Church to support the pantry.
Prepackaged food bags are available on tables in the church parking lot from 5 to 6 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays and 12 to 1 p.m. on Wednesdays.
In case of bad weather, the food may be inside the door of the church where signs are posted.
“Each food bag is packed for a family of four, but you can receive more than one bag if you have a larger family,” McKinney said.
“We have given away as many as 40 food bags in one week.”
Food bags contain canned fruits and vegetables, saltine crackers, peanut butter, snacks and meal items like pasta and sauce.
Typically, one or two people work each of the pickup days.
“We’ve been really mindful of the guidelines and recommendations during the pandemic,” said McKinney.
Any family who cannot come to the church can request food be delivered to them by texting or calling 276-698-8750 or 276-698-8390.
“No questions will be asked. This is a hard time for everyone, and we want to support our community during this difficult time.
“Recipients do not have to have children in the home. The food bags are for anyone in need.”
She said the church will offer the service as long as there is a need and depending on their ability to sustain the program. Monetary donations and volunteers are welcome.
“I have faith that we will keep it going as long as possible.”
