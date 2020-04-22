GLADE SPRING, Va. — Utility Trailer Manufacturing, one of the largest employers in Southwest Virginia, plans to lay off 326 employees due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
As a result of “unprecedented challenges” presented by the novel coronavirus and government-required closures, Utility Trailer issued Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification (WARN) letters April 9 and 10 to certain members of its Glade Spring workforce. A notice has been filed with the Virginia Employment Commission.
“Current news headlines continue to show the economic impact of COVID-19 in our local communities, our country and around the world,” the company said in a news release. “No business is escaping without some sort of impact.”
The company, one of the largest truck trailer manufacturers in the country, is working aggressively to pursue every opportunity available for new business and trailer production, the release states. Additionally, its factories and corporate personnel continue to work efficiently to meet the remaining, but limited, customer demand.
“But based on foreseeable trends, Utility anticipates that it will not be able to maintain its current production and associated employment levels,” the release states.
Officials continue to closely monitor business conditions, the release adds.
The impact date for the layoffs is June 6. Plant manager Sam Cassell said the company does not have an end date for the layoffs.
Cassell also confirmed Thursday that, on April 6, there was one confirmed case of COVID-19 among the workforce.
“Utility Trailer has initiated various policies to minimize the possibility of infection and transmission of COVID-19,” Cassell said.
The company is decreasing the density of working personnel and requiring social distancing in all work interactions; implementing additional cleaning and hygiene practices; sanitizing facilities; requiring face coverings and restricting business travel by employees and visitors, according to Cassell.
“I am extremely proud of the Glade Spring team,” Cassell said.
“They have all stepped up to the plate to work and overcome this difficult and ever-changing time. There are many unknowns at this time, but one thing I can count on is the support staff at the Glade Spring facility.”
