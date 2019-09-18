BLUEFIELD, Va. — Three seniors in the Bluefield College teacher education program are receiving valuable career training through the School of Education and Social Science’s student-teaching program.
The student-teaching program allows students to work alongside veteran teachers in local classrooms to receive hands-on experience in the classroom.
Kaitlyn Oxford of Tazewell, Virginia; Sarah Bailes of Exchange, West Virginia; and Hunter Furrow of Bluefield, Virginia, are receiving the training this semester.
“The Teacher Education Program at Bluefield College is equipped with the best faculty and resources that have helped me put my best foot forward as a new teacher,” said Kaitlyn Oxford, who is completing her student teaching at Dudley Primary School and Graham High School.
Oxford is the daughter of David and Robyn Oxford. She graduated from Tazewell High School prior to attending Bluefield College. While attending Bluefield College, Oxford has been a member of the college’s cheer team.
“My time in the Teacher Education Program has been both challenging and exciting. I can honestly say that I feel prepared to teach,” added Sarah Bailes, who is doing her student teaching at both Graham Intermediate School and Graham High School.
Bailes is the spouse of Tyler Bailes and is a graduate of Braxton County High School. At Bluefield College, Sarah serves as a council member for Bluefield College Ministries, has previously served as the President of BCM, was a recipient of the Gerald E. Clay Scholarship and has been on the college’s Dean’s List.
“The journey with Bluefield College’s Teacher Education Program has been a 4000 feet elevation climb with every step lit along the way,” said Hunter Furrow who is completing his student teaching at Graham Middle School, which is the same middle school Furrow attended in his youth.
Furrow is married to Destiny Furrow and is a graduate of Graham High School. Furrow was a member of the Values Club at Graham High School, is a member of SVEA, and runs cross country for Bluefield College.
For more information about the School of Education and Social Science or the student-teaching program at Bluefield College, visit www.bluefield.edu/school-of-education online or contact the Dean of the School of Education, Dr. Thomas Brewster at 276.326.4240 or via email at tbrewster@bluefield.edu.
