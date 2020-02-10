Defendants will now stand trial in criminal cases ranging from child abuse to theft following a Jan. 21 grand jury session.
Meeting in Wytheville, the grand jurors listened to prosecution evidence before deciding whether or not to return indictments.
Now that they’ve been indicted, the accused will stand trial in Wythe County Circuit Court, where a judge or jury will decide if they’re found guilty or not guilty of the allegations.
Grand jurors also returned direct indictments, which were sealed until the defendants were arrested. Those are not included in the following list:
Jennifer Ann Allison, 43, of Rural Retreat was indicted on an embezzlement charge.
Jessica Lynn Alvarado, 30, of Kingsport, Tennessee, was indicted on a drug possession charge. On Jan. 29, Alvarado pleaded guilty to the charge and was placed in a first offender program, which means the charge will likely be dismissed or reduced if she successfully completes the probationary program.
Angela Carol Ashby, 48, of Wytheville was indicted on a manufacturing/etc. drugs charge. On Feb. 6, Ashby pleaded guilty to the charge and was given a five-year suspended sentence, given a six-month driver’s license suspension and placed on probation for three years.
Castro Jerome Banks, 50, of Wytheville was indicted on charges of forging coin or bank notes and obtaining money by false pretenses.
Charity Faith Barton, 40, of Rural Retreat was indicted on charges of drug possession (two counts), possessing a gun with drugs (two counts), receiving or concealing a stolen firearm, and possessing with the intent to manufacture/etc. drugs.
Sabrina Dawn Berry, 64, of Independence was indicted on a drug possession charge.
Christopher Scott Billings, 39, of Ivanhoe was indicted on charges of grand larceny (two counts), possessing stolen property with the intent to sell and arson.
Regina Ashley Blankenship, 35, of Bastian was indicted on two drug possession charges.
Justus Gage Boyer, 20, of Wytheville was indicted on a drug possession charge.
Laura Millwee Brenennecke, 55, of Wytheville was indicted on a drug possession charge.
Christopher Leon Brown, 38, of Wytheville was indicted on charges of drug possession, possession of a gun with drugs and being a felon in possession of a firearm. On Feb. 5, Brown pleaded guilty drug possession and being a felon in possession of a firearm. The possession of a gun with drugs charge was dropped. Brown was sentenced to five years in prison with three years and 10 months suspended. He was also given a six-month driver’s license suspension, and will be on probation for three years after his release.
June Marie Burris, 40, of Wytheville was indicted on a drug possession charge.
Paula Denise Burton, 45, of Austinville was indicted on an unauthorized use of a vehicle charge.
Cameron Jace Cale, 22, of Wytheville was indicted on charges of malicious wounding, abduction and strangulation.
Guy Hamilton Coble, 32, of Wytheville was indicted on charges of assault and battery of a law enforcement officer and assault: hate crime.
Scott Gavin Cockram, 48, of Wytheville was indicted on charges of manufacturing/etc. drugs, drug possession and possession of a gun with drugs.
James Randolph Collins, 42, of Wytheville was indicted on a drug possession charge.
Tiffany Marie Cox, 29, of Ivanhoe was indicted on a shoplifting charge.
Joshua Alexander Gardner, 23, of Charlotte, North Carolina, was indicted on charges of identity theft and obtaining money by false pretenses.
Dequane Dontrell Gibbs, 29, of Far Rockaway, New York, was indicted on charges of drug possession and forging coin or bank notes. On Feb. 5, Gibbs pleaded guilty to both charges. He was ordered to serve 10 days in jail, given a six-month driver’s license suspension and placed on probation for two years.
Gordon Vincent Griffith, 55, of Draper was indicted on charges of drug possession and eluding police. Griffith pleaded guilty to the charges on Feb. 5. He was ordered to serve 10 days in jail, given a one-year driver’s license suspension and placed on probation for two years.
Blake Younger Grubb, 28, of Wytheville was indicted on a drug possession charge.
James Lenwood Hardy, 58, of Enfield, North Carolina, was indicted on charge of shooting into an occupied building.
Iva Joanna Harris, 62, of Max Meadows was indicted on charges of burglary, destruction of property and assaulting a law enforcement officer (two counts).
Worley Dean Harris, 57, of Marion was indicted on a burglary charge.
David Edmund Henderson, 43, of Wytheville was indicted on a manufacturing/etc. drugs charge.
William David Hinkle Jr., 54, of Dublin was indicted on a larceny—third conviction charge.
Cody Michael Hottinger, 27, of Rural Retreat was indicted on drug possession and eluding police charges.
Sherry Alderman Jones, 52, of Wytheville was indicted on a manufacturing/etc. drugs charge. On Jan. 30, Jones pleaded guilty to the charge. She was given a five-year suspended sentence, a six-month driver’s license suspension and placed on probation for two years.
Shaun Douglas Justus, 30, of Wytheville was indicted on a drug possession charge. Justus got a deferred disposition on Feb. 5 in court, which means the charge will likely be dismissed next year if Justus actively completes probation requirements, such as community service.
Jared Scott Marsh, 27, of Independence was indicted on drug possession and eluding police charges. Marsh pleaded guilty on Feb. 5 and was given a nine-month sentence to serve, given a suspended driver’s license and placed on probation for two years.
Ciara Lynee McCambridge, 25, of Pulaski was indicted on a drug possession charge.
Eric Alexander McMiller, 28, of Chicago, Illinois, was indicted on two eluding police charges. McMiller pleaded guilty on Feb. 5 and was given six months to serve in jail. His license was also suspended and he’ll be on probation for three years.
Victor Lee Mimms, 50, of Pelham, North Carolina, was indicted on a drug possession charge.
Kimberly Dawn Moore, 46, of Parrott was indicted on child neglect and child endangerment charges.
Jessica Renae Oaster, 28, of Wytheville was indicted on forgery and shoplifting charges.
Joetta Sue Patrick, 46, of Honaker, was indicted on three drug possession charges.
William John Pistory, 51, of Barren Springs was indicted on a drug possession charge.
Adrian Neil Puckett, 45, of Pulaski was indicted on child neglect and child endangerment charges.
Jeffrey Wayne Quesenberry, 54, of Christiansburg was indicted on a charge of driving after being declared an habitual offender.
Brittany Kay Raibley, 32, of Wytheville was indicted on a child abuse charge. Raibley pleaded guilty on Feb. 3 and was given a five-year suspended sentence and two years of probation.
Carla S. Reeves, 38, of Wytheville was indicted on a shoplifting charge.
Cleopatra Chris Ritchie, 25, of Charlotte, North Carolina, was indicted on a child abuse charge.
Isiah Mike Sabb, 27, of Summerville, South Carolina, was indicted on charges of drug possession and forging a coin or bank note.
Tonya Desiree Scott, 49, of Wytheville was indicted on six counts of obtaining drugs by fraud.
Allan Blake Simpson, 27, of Wytheville was indicted on 11 counts of obtaining money by false pretenses.
Leon Howard Smith Jr., 56, of Lawrenceville was indicted on a drug possession charge. Smith pleaded guilty to charge on Jan. 30. He was sentenced to serve 10 years in jail, given a six-month driver’s license suspension and placed on probation for two years.
Autumn Brooke Stanley, 30, of Hillsville was indicted on a felony bad checks charge.
Samantha Stephens, 36, of Loudon, Tennessee, was indicted on a felony shoplifting charge. Stephens pleaded guilty on Jan. 23. She was given a suspended jail sentence, placed on probation for two years and ordered to pay $1,245.66 in restitution.
Jason Patrick Stump, 38, of Pulaski was indicted on a drug possession charge.
Michael Shane Tenney, 42, of Leivasy, West Virginia, was indicted on charges of possession of burglary tools, drug possession (two counts), steal or tamper with coin-operated equipment and petit larceny.
Sandra Dean Thompson, 45, of Rural Retreat was indicted on a manufacturing/etc. drugs charge. Thompson pleaded guilty to the charge on Feb. 3. She was given a five-year suspended sentence, given a six-month driver’s license suspension and placed on probation for two years.
Jan Alvin Vannoy, 37, of Wytheville was indicted on a drug possession charge.
Genna Kay Viars, 29, of Wytheville was indicted on two drug possession charges.
Robert Wayne Walker, 50, of Max Meadows was indicted on a strangulation charge. On Jan. 29, Walker pleaded guilty to the change along with two misdemeanors – domestic assault and battery, and interfering with a phone call.
According to an evidence summary, Walker assaulted Christina O’Shields after she ended their relationship. A prosecutor said Walker put his hand on her throat and sat on her stomach. He also removed the battery from her cell phone, so she couldn’t dial 911.
As part of a plea agreement, Walker was sentenced to serve one year in jail and will be on probation for two years after his release. He was ordered to have no contact with the victim and will be waiving his Fourth Amendment protections while on probation, which means police can search him without a warrant. Walker, who was jailed while awaiting trial, was given credit for time served.
