ABINGDON, Va. — Jimmy Morani does not think he belongs on the Abingdon Planning Commission.
So now Morani, the Abingdon town manager, figures it’s time to get off that particular board, he told the Abingdon Town Council at its March 18 meeting.
Morani says it would make a “good balance” to drop him from being on the planning commission because, as Morani has actually told me for several months, it could cause conflicts with decisions that need to be made.
At the Town Council meeting, Morani said he “strongly recommended” that the council amend the code and not have the town manager as a sitting member of the planning commission.
“I think it puts me in an awkward position,” Morani said.
And that particularly became true last year when the planning commission concerned itself with the teal color of the Pal’s Sudden Service coming to The Meadows.
Morani served as a member of the planning commission at that time and then had to serve the Abingdon Town Council as its town manager.
“It’s not appropriate any longer,” Morani told the Town Council.
Morani also suggested that having a Town Council member on the planning commission could be a conflict of interest — especially when a decision was appealed from the planning commission to the Town Council.
“I think it would be good to amend the code,” Morani suggested.
“I feel very strongly that I don’t need to serve,” Morani said. “I believe it’s unheard of to have a town manager” on the planning commission.
“I don’t think it’s illegal,” Morani said, but, “it’s not good practice.”
Instead, Morani suggested, the best practice is to make the planning commission an independent body.
